Saturday’s football fixtures
BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central
Stratford Town v Coalville Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Racing Club Warwick v Tividale
Division One
Kirby Muxloe v Studley
Division Two
Bolehall Swifts v FC Stratford (2.00)
Earlswood Town v Hampton (2.00)
Fairfield Villa v Alcester Town (2.00)
Division Three
Shipston Excelsior v Inkberrow (2.00)
Birmingham Saturday Amateur Cup, Second Round
Sutton Coldfield Town U21s v Stratford Town Colts (10.30)
West Midlands League, Premier Division
Bewdley Town v Littleton
Stratford Alliance (2.00), Aquaid Division One
FC Wickhamford v Central Ajax Res
Feckenham Res v GSH United
Division Two
AFC Alcester Town v Shipston Excelsior Res
Blockley Sports v Shipston Excelsior Colts
FISSC Reserves v Bretforton Old Boys
Inkberrow Academy v Shottery United
Redditch Borough v Tysoe United
Stockton Charity Cup, Second Round
FISSC v Harbury (2.15)
