Saturday’s football fixtures

BetVictor Southern League, Premier Central

Stratford Town v Coalville Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Racing Club Warwick v Tividale

Division One

Kirby Muxloe v Studley

Division Two

Bolehall Swifts v FC Stratford (2.00)

Earlswood Town v Hampton (2.00)

Fairfield Villa v Alcester Town (2.00)

Division Three

Shipston Excelsior v Inkberrow (2.00)

Birmingham Saturday Amateur Cup, Second Round

Sutton Coldfield Town U21s v Stratford Town Colts (10.30)

West Midlands League, Premier Division

Bewdley Town v Littleton

Stratford Alliance (2.00), Aquaid Division One

FC Wickhamford v Central Ajax Res

Feckenham Res v GSH United

Division Two

AFC Alcester Town v Shipston Excelsior Res

Blockley Sports v Shipston Excelsior Colts

FISSC Reserves v Bretforton Old Boys

Inkberrow Academy v Shottery United

Redditch Borough v Tysoe United

Stockton Charity Cup, Second Round

FISSC v Harbury (2.15)