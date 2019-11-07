Ellis the Colts’ match-winner in cup final success

YOUTH FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town Colts Under-11s top scorer Ellis Baker added to his tally with the winner in the Coventry and Warwickshire League Cup final.

Town had fallen behind to Coventry side Christ the King, but Stratford battled back to equalise in the 26th minute through a Lawrence Duffy volley.

Baker netted the winner with ten minutes to play.

The U11 Colts will be parading the trophy at the Arden Garages Stadium when they are mascots for Stratford Town’s first team home match v Bromsgrove Sporting on December 7th.