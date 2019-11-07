Olton hand first defeat to Men’s Sixths

HOCKEY

STRATFORD Men’s Sixth’s unbeaten start to the season was ended with a 4-0 defeat at home to table-toppers Olton & West Warwick.

The result nudged Stratford into third place in the MRHA South East Four, five points behind the leaders, with Atherstone Adders leaping into second place.

Olton led 3-0 at half-time but Stratford, prompted by Peter Havers, battled back in the second period and Ben Woodhams went close.

However, Olton struck a fourth goal late on.

Stratford Ladies 2nds went down to a 3-0 defeat at University of Warwicks 2nds in Warwickshire Women’s League Division Two.

Two goals for the university youngsters came in the first half but Stratford were more of a threat after the break. However, Warwick’s counter-attacking skills brought them a third goal ten minutes from time.

For more, see today’s Herald.