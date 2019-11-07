Sims takes 100km Arizona challenge in his stride

ATHLETICS

EVEN experienced runners regard the marathon distance with suspicion, but for Stratford AC’s intrepid Matt Sims it is no challenge, writes Sally Bliss.

The ‘ultra’ specialist had already completed arguably the toughest race in the world this spring, the Marathon Des Sables, 250 kilometres across the Sahara desert.

Now he has added the Javelina 100k throught the wilds of Arizona in the US to his list of accomplishments.

Sims described the race as a “Party Event”, with competitors encouraged to wear fancy dress and finished 41st in 14 hours 6 minutes.

Given that he had fought off heat exhaustion and hypothermia in a race where over one-third of the 300-plus starters were forced to drop out, this was an astonishing achievement.

Meanwhile, Adam Evans and Jackie Sims continued Stratford AC’s tradition of being represented at some of the world’s most prestigious races after taking part in the New York Marathon.

Evans was home in 3:28:02, just outside his best, but still close to the top ten per cent of finishers.

In her first road marathon, Sims adopted a steady pace to finish in 4:40:58, in the top third of her age group.

