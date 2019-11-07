Shottery A signal intent as title challengers

TABLE TENNIS

SHOTTERY A fired a message to their title rivals in the Stratford & District Table Tennis Association after defeating Stratford C 9-1, reports Peter Florence.

Stephen Foster led the way with a treble, acquired without the loss of a set, while Gary Stewart maintained his unbeaten start to the season.

Graham Poole added their other two points, while Rob Bartkowski got Stratford C’s point.

Blazing Paddles were fortunate to come away with a draw when they headed to Shottery B.

In cup action, Colebridge Pasties advanced at the expense of Stratford D, with Rod Lewis, Mahroof Hussain and Bob Brown taking all 18 sets.

Henley edged out JLM Kingfishers by just seven points and Stratford B defeated Tanworth Taipans.

For a full report, see this week’s Herald.