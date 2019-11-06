Former Stratford nightclub site up for sale

The site of Stratford’s former Maison nightclub on the corner of Greenhill Street, has gone up for sale.

The site, also once home to the Green Dragon pub, was expected to form part of a gateway into the centre of Stratford from the railway station.

In October 2017 an application from Escape Developments for a new residential and retail building on the land was granted planning permission, despite some opposition from local residents, mainly relating to its scale.

It had been anticipated that the nine apartment, four storey development would have been completed early in 2019, but aside from the demolition of the former nightclub and new fences being put up around the site, little else appears to have happened.

However the site has now been advertised for sale, with offers in excess of £950,000 being welcomed.

The plot is advertised with planning consent for the apartment project and the sale also includes a terrace house at 2 Greenhill Street.