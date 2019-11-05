What would you ask David Walliams?… Tell us and win this rather fab Boy in the Dress mug.

The Herald is due to chat to author and comic, and we would like to put your cunning and creative questions to him. Our favourite question will win the mug! (Usual competition terms and conditions apply.) Please make your questions related to The Boy in the Dress, or David’s writing.

Post your questions below or email us at arts@stratford-herald.com before midnight this Thursday (7th November) – do include name and age.