Where do you want Santa to drop by?

SANTA’S on his way but just to make sure no one misses out on meeting him this year, Stratford charity – Escape Arts – is gearing up for a cracking Christmas helping children, families and hospitals by taking Santa out on the road in a specially made grotto.

For the last few years, members of the community who might not be able to get to see Santa can now have him pay a home or hospital visit during one of his free surprise trips in his mobile grotto.

Nominations for a surprise Santa visit are now open but will close on Sunday 10th November.

Escape’s Karen William’s said: “If you know a family who deserves a special treat and a lasting memory then please contact the charity. This is an extremely busy time for the charity as everyone volunteers above and beyond to help make Christmas special for the children and families we visit. It is a hugely impactful project which creates lasting memories for everyone involved, making a difference during difficult times.”

Escape is also inviting people to get in the season of goodwill and donate a present or two no matter how small which can be given to children at home or in hospital when the Surprise Santa Visits begin.

For more information and to nominate someone to meet Santa visit info@escapearts.org.uk Donation points for dropping off presents will also be listed at this addressCollection points