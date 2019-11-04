Council in deadlock over HS2 support

There was deadlock in the council chamber last week as councillors were unable to decide whether or not to support the Government’s controversial HS2 rail project.

As part of a national review over HS2’s future, the council was asked to outline its stance on the scheme, which has suffered from soaring costs and protests from landowners and environmental groups.

The line runs through Stratford District and councillors representing Southam were particularly vocal in stating their opposition to it during the meeting on 23rd October.

However there were supporters in the chamber, arguing the need to increase rail capacity for the future.

When it came down to the vote, a motion to support HS2 failed, but so did the vote on a motion to maintain the council’s current position of objecting to the principle of the project.

A final vote on the option of the council not providing a view on HS2 also failed, resulting in the unusual position of the chairman having to move the meeting on with no decision being made on the item.

It seems that HS2 remains as divisive in the council chamber as it does amongst the general public.

For more on this story read the Herald.