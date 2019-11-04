Wellesbourne gran has high hopes for charity calendar

A 70-year-old Wellesbourne grandmother is hoping her 2020 calendar could prove to be the perfect Christmas present and hopefully raise hundreds of pounds for Wellesbourne Primary School.

During the past year Rena McKenzie has been busy capturing interesting scenes from around the village for the new calendar, which will soon be on sale in local shops.

She first started producing a yearly Wellesbourne calendar in 2015, raising around £4,500 for the school since then.

Rena said: “This will be the fifth calendar I’ve done, last year it raised £709.50 for the school and I’m hoping for even more this time around.

“My favourite picture and the one I think will prove most popular is of the Vulcan Bomber, it’s such a fantastic sight. I’ve ordered 200 copies to sell at £5 each and I’m really hoping people will support it and help the children at Wellesbourne Primary School.”

Rena said the calendar would also be on sale at local fairs in the run-up to Christmas.