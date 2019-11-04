Drug dealer pulled gun on Stratford drug-user

A DEALER who pulled a gun on a Stratford-upon-Avon drug-user to reinforce a demand that he pay off a debt he owed for heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Drug dealer Kaysey Coleman and his driver Mateusz Kowalik had both pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Coleman (24) of Salford Close, Coventry, who also pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply them, was jailed for a total of six years and two months.

Kowalik (22) of Tulliver Street, Coventry, who admitted further charges of having a bladed article and possessing crack cocaine with intent, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Prosecutor Simon Hunka said that earlier this year a Stratford drug-user had run up a debt of £130 to Coleman, who had been his dealer for about 12 months.

For security the user had given Coleman his girlfriend’s Halifax bank card – but on 20th May Coleman sent him a text, annoyed at how long it was taking for the debt to be paid off.

And at 11.30 that night Coleman and Kowalik turned up in outside the man’s home in Longfellow Road, Stratford.

When he came out he was ordered to get in the back of the car to speak to Coleman, who complained that he had been given an incorrect pin number for the Halifax card.

The man would not get in, but he handed over £50 which he hoped would appease Coleman, and said his girlfriend’s benefit payment was due to go into her Santander account at midnight.

He went inside to get her Santander card, and when he came out Coleman had moved into the front passenger seat of the car, next to Kowalik who was driving.

“Coleman reached down into the footwell and retrieved a handgun from under the seat and pointed it in his direction and told him: ‘I’m not f***ing about, it had better be the right account.’”

The following day there was a further text from Coleman about the debt, which had still not been settled, and he then turned up at the man’s home at shortly after midnight and began banging and kicking the front door.

The drug-user was so scared he called the police, but Coleman had left by the time officers arrived.

After Coleman was arrested in Warwick later that day at around lunchtime, he was strip-searched, and the police recovered 78 wraps of crack cocaine, three wraps of cocaine, and 41 wraps of heroin from his boxer shorts.

Kowalik, who had no previous convictions, was arrested in Mill Walk, Nuneaton, the following day, and was found to have a ‘menacing-looking’ lock knife on him and 39 wraps of cocaine.

His home was then searched, and in a wardrobe officers found the handgun Coleman had brandished, which turned out to be a realistic-looking gas-powered BB gun, loaded and ready to fire.

Mr Hunka pointed out that Coleman also had to be dealt with for possessing a knife at the George Eliot hospital in Nuneaton in April, which he had denied but had been found guilty of after a trial in the magistrates court.

He had gone there with a friend who was seen to have the knife, so with the agreement of a security guard he had taken it from him – but instead of getting rid of it, he put it under their car, and failed to disclose it when the police asked about it.

Mr Hunka added that at the time of the offences Coleman was subject to a two-year suspended prison sentence imposed at the crown court in January last year for possessing heroin and crack with intent.

Ian Windridge, for Coleman, made the point that the gun was an imitation firearm and had not been discharged, commenting: “It was produced to reinforce the debt.”

James Doyle, for Kowalik, said: “He has demonstrated remorse for his foolishness. It wasn’t his gun, it was Coleman’s, but he accepts he was the custodian of it.

“He had been working as a warehouseman and as a delivery driver. He met the co-defendant socially, and it is seems he fell under his spell and descended into the darkened recesses of drug dealing.

“He has fallen foul of the temptation of easy money and the false glamour of being a drug dealer.”

Coleman was jailed for four years for the drug offences, with a consecutive 14-month term for the gun – on top of 12 months of his suspended sentence which he was also ordered to serve.

And Kowalik was given two-and-a-half years for the drugs, nine months for the gun and three months for the lock knife.

Of the incident with the gun, Judge Barry Berlin told them: “You Coleman threatened him with a black handgun. He was terrified by this, as anyone would be.”