Stratford Minor Injuries Unit second best in country according to survey

Stratford Hospital’s minor injuries unit (MIU) has been ranked the second best in the country in a national survey.

In the national Urgent and Emergency Care Survey, The MIU was one of only three in the NHS to be placed in the ‘better than most other trusts’ category, highlighting the high standard of urgent and emergency care being provided by the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

Chief Executive Glen Burley said: “It’s fantastic to see that the Trust has scored well in the CQC’s Urgent & Emergency Care Survey. The results are important for a number of reasons, particularly because they are the honest opinions of the patients we care for.

“Also because a trust’s UEC performance can be seen as an indicator of the state of the wider health and care system; if there are problems in other areas of the hospital or community care, the negative impact can be felt at the front door.

“I want to thank all of our staff who have contributed to our minor injuries unit being ranked amongst the very best in the country. Many non-life threatening conditions can be treated quickly and efficiently at MIUs and they offer care closer to where it’s needed, a key element of the NHS Long Term Plan.”