Cafe opening marks start of Henley Street facelift

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust opened is brand-new destination cafe this week, marking the start of a major £1.2million facelift for Henley Street.

Will’s Kitchen, located in the former Patisserie Valerie unit, opened its doors on Monday following an extensive refurbishment.

SBT want the venue to be more than just somewhere to eat, with workshops, music, exhibitions and performances all set to be hosted at Will’s Kitchen.

Overall £1.2million is going to be spent on Henley Street, with work to improve the streetscene such as new lighting, planters and benches set to begin in February/March time.

Hostile vehicle mitigation measures are also being incorporated into the plan to ensure the road is as safe as possible.

£462,000 of the total Henley Street cash has come from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), with SBT and Stratford District Council stumping up for the rest.

Part of the reason the CWLEP chose to support the Henley Street Project is that it could be delivered in time for Coventry’s year as the UK’s Capital of Culture in 2021.

The success in gaining funding from the CWLEP is a turnaround in fortunes for Stratford, which has previously lost out on winning a £2.7million funding bid for improvements to Birmingham Road.

The joint SDC and SBT bid for the Henley Street improvements was able to demonstrate a benefit to the local economy and that it was ‘shovel ready’.

One motivation for such major investment into Henley Street is to ensure Stratford can continue to attract visitors amid growing competition from Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

The vision for Henley Street is to create a welcoming gateway and enhance the setting of Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

It is also anticipated that Will’s Kitchen could also open up the Street’s evening economy, while around 20 jobs have been created.

During a preview opening of the 60-seat café last week, Will’s Kitchen’s digital exhibitions were showcased to onlookers.

Delia Garratt, director of cultural engagement at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “We are grateful to the CWLEP and Stratford-on-Avon District Council for their support to Will’s Kitchen as part of the wider Henley Street project.

“The CWLEP’s £40,000 investment for Will’s Kitchen enables us to introduce a dynamic platform for local artists to create a series of digital exhibitions which will grow over time as new work is commissioned and submitted.

“This innovative approach is designed to allow people to engage and inspire them to share their own creativity, and to curate what they’d like to see on the screens, whilst enjoying great food and drink.”