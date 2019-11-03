Part of American jet falls into Brailes garden

Part of an American bomber aircraft fell to earth in a garden in Brailes last week, much to the surprise of residents.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into how part of a B-52 Stratofortress, currently deployed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, fell from the aircraft has already been launched.

PCSO Emma Turner from the Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Me and my colleague were called to Brailes to identify if this was part of an aircraft, the homeowner said all she heard was a thud when it came down and she went out she saw this glistening object in her garden.

“Obviously she was very surprised about it and a bit shocked about what could have happened if it had landed elsewhere, but more astonished than anything.

“We’ve been called out before if aircraft are in distress or are in danger of making an emergency landing, but we’ve never seen something like this. Clearly the main thing is that nobody was hurt.”

A statement from the US Air Force said: “At approximately 5 p.m. on October 23, a wing-tip gear door from a B-52 Stratofortress fell off during a routine training mission over the area near Brailes, England.

“The part landed in a local national’s garden and was retrieved by 2nd Bomb Wing personnel, in partnership with the UK Ministry of Defense Police.

“Members of the 2nd Bomb Wing are currently deployed to RAF Fairford from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, as part of the Bomber Task Force.

“A safety investigation is being conducted, as is the standard with these types of events. The deployment of strategic bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as United States Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers.”