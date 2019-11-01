Tributes paid to Alcester man

THE family of a cyclist who died last Tuesday afternoon (29th October) has paid tribute to him.

Russell Brookes, aged 74, sadly died following a collision on Captains Hill, Alcester, at around 4pm. It’s not believed any other vehicles were involved.

His family has issued the following tribute to him:

“On Tuesday evening, Russell Brookes passed away suddenly whilst out on his bike in Alcester. He was dearly loved and will be remembered with fondness and admiration by all who knew him.

“As a family, we are so comforted by the support that is being shown by all whom he knew and inspired. We want to thank everyone in the emergency services and the general public who tried so valiantly to help him that evening.

“We will be holding a private service for friends and family in the coming weeks. There will also be a memorial tribute for Russell at a later date for those who wish to celebrate his life and achievements.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of 29 October 2019.