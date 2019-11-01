Rector admits to having hundreds of indecent images of children

DISGRACED rector Christopher Goble has admitted having hundreds of indecent images of children on his phone.

And a judge heard that the former Ilmington priest may have thousands more still and moving images on his phone and other devices.

Goble, who was rector at St Mary’s and in charge of a group of south Warwickshire churches, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to three charges of possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard that Goble, 44, of The Rectory, Valenders Lane, Ilmington, had 112 still and moving images in category A, the most serious type, on his phone.

The churchman, who has been dismissed from his post, also had 121 category B images.

And there were a further 186 category C images showing children in naked or indecent poses.

Prosecutor Adrian Fleming told the court there was “an ongoing investigation” involving the analysis of other devices seized from Goble when he was arrested in late September.

There could be up to 49,000 other images to be examined, he claimed.

Judge Anthony Potter adjourned the case for the investigation to be completed, and for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Goble, who is expected to be sentenced in the week of 9th December, was granted bail until then, and was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender.