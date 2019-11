A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital with potentially serious injuries after becoming impaled on a large fence in Stratford in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Guild Street shortly after 2am, with fire crews using small gear and hydraulic equipment to release the man.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor were all sent to help and the casualty was taken to hospital in Warwick for further treatment.