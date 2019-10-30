Shipston woman tells her heartbreaking story to infected blood inquiry

During the 1970s and 1980s contaminated blood products led to thousands of people becoming infected with viruses such as hepatitis and HIV, many of whom have since died.

Following years of campaigning, victims and those affected by the scandal are having their voices heard as part of a new UK-wide inquiry, the first with powers to compel witnesses to give evidence.

This month Shipston woman Liz Hooper took the chance to speak, recalling the heart-breaking story of how infected blood claimed the lives of her two husbands.

Both Liz’s first husband, childhood sweetheart Jeremy and her second husband Paul, whom she met in 2009, following Jeremy’s death, were haemophiliacs and were treated with infected blood products.

Paul too died in 2017 and Liz, like many of those appearing before the Inquiry hopes the truth about the failings that led to the deaths of so many, will finally come to light.

Earlier this year Liz recounted the harrowing details of Jeremy and Paul’s deaths and the impact on her and her son, within a special report for the Herald.

Speaking this month of her experience at the Inquiry, Liz said: “It was nerve-wracking, I’m relieved that I’ve told my story it was exhausting emotionally, but it was something I felt I had to do.

“I have been watching the inquiry progress, I’ve heard what some of the other families have said and it’s hard to listen to, stories about children aged 10 dying of aids, it’s just heart-breaking.

“I spoke out about the complete lack of support I was offered by the Government’s England Infected Blood Support Scheme, I felt I was just cast adrift. I was Paul’s carer and when he died, all the finances died with him, I’ve had to sell the house and move.

“Paul campaigned for answers on contaminated blood and I think he would have been pleased that the inquiry has finally got underway, but he would have been so upset to hear how it has affected all these other people, to hear how many people have passed away. I do think the scale of what happened is starting to get through to people now though.

“The Inquiry is set to last 2-3 years and I hope we will start to get answers about why it happened and why so many people died. I also hope the issue of financial support to those affected is discussed. Compensation is a hugely emotive subject in all of this because how can you put a price on someone’s death?, you just can’t do it, it will never be enough, but there is a big financial impact of those affected by tainted blood and their families.

“What I would say about the Inquiry is that its chair, Sir Brian Wagstaff, is amazing, he’s doing such a wonderful job. We all trust him very much, he’s taking in what we’ve all been saying, he’s being very thorough and he has a lot of empathy for us.”

The infected blood scandal came from the use of blood donated in the US to make blood products, some of which was infected with the viruses.

Much of the blood came from donors such as prison inmates who sold their blood, with many donations pooled together and concentrated.