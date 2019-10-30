Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision – Alcester

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or information following a fatal collision in Alcester on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4pm, a male cyclist was found on Captains Hill, opposite the entrance to the bus turning circle.

Emergency services attended and the man, aged in his 70s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

PC Pete Hayes from Warwickshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward. At this stage, it’s not believed any other vehicles were involved.

“Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this time.”

If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 314 of 29th October 2019.