Depleted Alcester fall short at Coventry Welsh

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Three West (South)

Coventry Welsh 10-3 Alcester

AN UNDER-STRENGTH­ Alcester side could not continue with their winning ways of the previous week as they fell short at Coventry Welsh.

The Red and Blacks took the lead in the very muddy conditions in the Holbrooks area of Coventry when fly-half Ed Gough stroked over a penalty for Alcester’s only points of the game, as he was wide with two other penalty attempts.

With no fewer than seven changes to the side that opened their league account against Burbage last weekend, the Kings Coughton men slipped to a disappointing defeat in a game of few chances.

Their best opportunity came through a break from Neil Goodrich which went deep into Welsh territory before he was tackled.

The home side evened the scores with a penalty of their own and scored the only try of the game in the second half when they forced an overlap out wide for a converted try.

Flanker Jamie Clarke, making a welcome return to league action, was nominated as the visitors’ man of the match.

The Welsh men opened their account with this victory and became one of four teams, including Alcester, who are isolated from the rest of the league in the table.

Alcester are hoping to address that and bridge the points gap when Ledbury are the visitors to Kings Coughton for the next Midlands Two West (South) game on Saturday, 9th November.

Warwickshire League, Division Three

Alcester 2nds 55-0 Coventry Saracens

ALCESTER 2nds had a more promising Saturday afternoon, running in over half a century of points against visiting Coventry Saracens.

Veteran Scott Carmichael put his side in front before Josh O’Connor soon added a second score.

Glyn Smith was next to cross the whitewash and then was quick to run in his second try from the halfway line and secure Alcester’s bonus point.

Scott McGee’s pace out wide set up Chris Howell for the home side’s fifth try.

Alcester went into the break with a healthy 29-0 lead as Howell added two first-half conversions.

Smith made a great break in the opening minutes of the second half which fed Carmichael for his second try.

New kicker Ollie Clarke was successful in adding the extra points.

Smith continued with his fine form, making another break to set O’Connor up for his second of the game.

Howell took back the kicking duties and slotted over the conversion.

Clarke was next to score as part of Alcester’s dominant performance.

O’Connor sealed the game with his hat-trick try, demonstrating his strength after handing off the defence on his way to the line.

Paul Taylor converted the extras.