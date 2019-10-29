Lessons from football help set pupil goals

STRATFORD School pupils were encouraged to set themselves a vision and stick to it when Arsenal’s former vice chairman David Dein MBE was guest speaker at the school last Thursday.

An audience of Year 11 pupils listened intently to the motivational speech given by David Dein who has worked with some of the greats in football including Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

“You can influence your future and if you set yourself a vision be consistent and stick to it and if you do you that, you can achieve anything,” he told pupils.

Mr Dein was invited to Stratford School as part of the Speakers for School programme a national initiative where influential figures across a wide range of disciplines have pooled their knowledge and experience to then give something back to young people of today by inspiring them through the spoken word.

He was accompanied last Thursday by former German international footballer Nadine Kessler, who has won the Ballon D’or and is a FIFA World Player of the Year, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award and winner of the Fritz Walter Medal awarded by the German Football Association.

Nadine said the greatest inspiration in her life was her mother and that women’s football provided young girls with great opportunities for the future.

During the question and answer session with pupils David Dein was asked who he thought would win this season Premier League title and without hesitation he replied: “Liverpool – because they have a great manager.”

The enthused youngsters were given a parting gift by their guest speaker who told them that his motto for life was based on turtles: “If you don’t stick your neck out, you won’t get anywhere.” He said.