Awards night celebrates Stratford AC members and club’s 40th anniversary

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD AC’s annual awards night not only celebrated the achievements of its members, but also the 40th anniversary of the club.

Held at Stratford-upon-Avon School, the event was attended by around 300 people.

Paul Bearman opened proceedings by inviting the audience to help celebrate another hugely successful year and introducing special guests Barbara Wood, wife of the club’s founding father Allen Wood, Gwil Price MBE, the driving force behind schools athletics in Warwickshire and Becky Freeman, president of Warwickshire County Athletics.

Club president John Dell also flew in from Menorca especially for the event while two of his long term helpers from the early days of the club, Graham and Gary Collins, also attended.

Awards were also presented by Tony Jackson in his capacity as both club secretary and deputy mayor.

A special presentation was made to chairman Paul Hawkins in recognition of his 20-year service.

Stratford AC was founded by Allen Wood in 1979 and was based in the old high school.

The club then founded a more permanent home at the Home Guard Club in Tiddington, starting with a grass track before funds were raised to install a tarmac track which is still used by the club’s triathletes.

A project was then started to construct the current all-weather track at Stratford-upon-Avon School.

This was funded with support from the Town Trust, the district council and the club’s own fundraising.

Subsequently a pavilion was built on this site, supported again by the Town Trust.

Another significant move was when the seniors moved their HQ to Stratford Sports Club, a far better town centre location.

The club now has around 600 members across junior, senior and triathlon club sections, with athletes ranging in age from eight to 78.

Awards (female/male)

Juniors

Club Person of the Year: George Fox-Rowe

Star of Tomorrow: Poppy Fox-Rowe/Freddie Clemons and Alex Adams (joint)

All Round Athlete: Lucy Lane/Freddie Clemons

Junior Cross Country: Georgie Campbell/Alex Adams

Athlete of the Year: Georgie Campbell/Freddie Clemons

Junior Triathlete of the Year – TS1/TS2: Martha Bullock

Junior Triathlete of the Year – TS3: Charley Marshall

Seniors & Juniors

Hall of Fame: Andrew Reeves

Outstanding Achievement: Lewis Byng

Seniors

Athlete of the Year: Emma Bexson/Matt Burdus-Cook

XC Runner of the Year: Emily Adams/Josh Newman

Grand Prix Shield: Beverley Brigden/Peter Sugden

Most Improved: Sarah Vernon/Ryan Bakewell

T&F Athlete of the Year: Paula Williams/Peter Coote

Triathlete of the Year: Emma Bexson/Rich Shepherd

Triathlon Grand Prix: Caroline Gionis/James Purdy

Personality of the Year: Sally & Gavin Bliss

Shakespeare Shield: Emma Bexson/Josh Newman