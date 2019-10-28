Shipston museum to get a new home

Town councillors have stepped into save the Shipston Museum, offering a new permanent home for the attraction on a peppercorn rent.

Shipston Museum, run by the Shipston-on-Stour and District Local History Society, had been located in an upper floor room accessed close to the Telegraph Street Car Park, owned by museum co-founder Mike Ashley.

Following Mike’s recent death that room is no longer available, so the Town Council has now agreed that the museum can set up shop at New Clark House.

Bekki Hillman, from the Shipston-on-Stour and District Local History Society, said: “This is great news, there’s a lot of excitement locally about it and it’s opened up a lot of interest in the museum. It’s great that the Town Council have stepped in to help and hopefully we can get the mayor there for our grand-re-opening.”

Cllr Shelagh Saunders said: “The museum has been housed in Mike’s home so now it does have to be moved. It is currently opening on a part-time basis at New Clark House on a Thursday and Friday 1-4pm and on Saturdays 11am-4pm.

“After Christmas it will close for redecoration before a grand re-opening at Easter. It’s a great setting and it’s accessible. The museum will house a large collection of farming and veterinary equipment, displays about Shipston’s wool industry and the Royal British Legion will also be showing some of their items.”

Dick Burge, co-founder of the museum, added: “It’s very good news, this was our only option really and New Clark House is ideal really. Hopefully it will lead to more interest in the History Society, the future looks bright.”