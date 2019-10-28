Saints left frustrated by another blank weekend

FOOTBALL

SOUTHAM United faced a blank Saturday for the second week in a row when opponents Milton United Development were unable to field a side, writes David Hucker.

With too many players needed for their first team, United called off the Hellenic League Division Two North match on Friday afternoon, leaving Saints without a fixture again.

With the visitors still seeking their first league win of the season, it had looked a good opportunity for Saints to gain another three points to keep in touch with the leaders.

In the only match played in Division Two North, Woodstock Town won again to maintain their 100 per cent record, joining Adderbury Park at the top with a maximum 18 points.

As a result, Saints, who have won five of their six league starts, slipped back to third spot, three points behind.

Richard Kay’s side have yet to face either team and the visit to Woodstock at the end of November will go some way to shaping their season.

“It’s been a very frustrating time, just when we were hitting top form” said Kay.

“We have had to overcome so many challenges as a group this season already, but we have never focused on things we can’t control and used them as an excuse.

“The intensity and quality of our training sessions has been outstanding so, hopefully, we can pick up from where we left off.”

Kay has announced that, following the departure of assistant manager Kevin Squirrell, U18s coach Ryan Champkins will step up for the rest of the season.

“I would like to thank Kev for all his hard work and wish him well for future,” he said.

This Saturday, Saints are at home to Moreton Rangers Reserves, who sit in mid-table, having lost just one of their five matches.

Kick-off at Bobby Hancocks Park is at 2.15pm.