Gearing up to remember the Battle of Edgehill

CIVIL war historians are set to gather in Radway this weekend for a special event about the Battle of Edgehill.

Simon Marsh, chair of the Mercia Region of the Battlefields Trust, will guide a battlefield walk tomorrow, Saturday, October 26th, and give a talk in St Peter’s Church.

Visitors will also be able to take in Radway’s award-winning exhibition at the same time. The walk is free to trust members, with a £5 charge for non-members. Children and dogs go free.

Anyone interested in the two-hour walk should meet at St Peter’s at 10.30am, while a soup and sandwich lunch costing £5 per head will take place at 1pm (booked in advance). The talk starts at 2.30pm, costing £5 (including tea and biscuits). To book any of the events call Puffin Pocock on 01295 678682.

The Sealed Knot charity will also focus on Edgehill this weekend, performing a re-enactment of the battle on Saturday and Sunday at Kineton Sports and Social Club.

Visitors can hear cannons and muskets and visit the Roundhead and Cavalier camps, with the battle recreations at 2.30pm. Entrance is £1, with car parking also £1. A torch parade to St Peter’s Church on Saturday starts at 6.30pm.

The club will also hold a beer and cider festival from 7pm to midnight on Friday, 11am to midnight on Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

Food will be available and there will be live music on both Friday and Saturday nights, with free entry.