Loxley villagers close to agreeing deal to buy pub

Villagers in Loxley fighting to save their local pub, are on the verge of agreeing a price to buy it, following months of hard work.

The future of the Fox at Loxley has been in doubt since EI Group (formerly Enterprise Inns) announced that they wanted to sell the premises earlier in the year.

As the pub is registered as an asset of community value, villagers were given a six month window to prepare a potential bid to take it over.

While that six months has now expired and the pub is up for sale on the open market, the Fox at Loxley Action Group has received pledges in excess of £200,000 and with other potential funding sources being looked at, the group now appears to be in a position to potentially buy it and the field to the rear.

Their plan is to run the Fox as a community pub, encouraging local groups to use it as a village hub.

