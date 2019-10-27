Grandad John launches children’s books with help of grandchildren

Mickleton author John Carter enlisted the help of his grandchildren to launch his new children’s book collection this week, saying that the youngsters had been the inspiration for the project.

The books, called the Grandad Stories are available to buy in WH Smith in Stratford and John will be in store to sign his books all day today (Sunday 27th) October and Wednesday (30th October).

Although only the first three Grandad Stories books are currently on sale, this is just the start for John, who has plans to publish a number of others.

The idea of writing the books came after John’s son took a picture of him with an old wheelbarrow, found as the pair were cleaning out John’s father’s yard, following his death in 2011.

John decided to write a short story about the photo called Grandad’s Wheelbarrow.

After posting the story on Facebook, John’s son Adam suggested it would make a great children’s story, and after a bit of a re-write, it became John’s first book, with friend Keith Phelpstead jumping on board with the project to provide the illustrations.

To coincide with the book launch, a free-to-enter Grandad Stories colouring competition is taking place, with copies available at WH Smith.