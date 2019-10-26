Enjoy a safe and happy Halloween

AS Halloween approaches Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards and Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) are supporting the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) national Halloween safety campaign.

Halloween is often associated with burning candles so to protect children Trading Standards Officers and WFRS are asking parents to swap candles for safer LED lights and to only buy Halloween costumes from legitimate sources selling products that meet safety standards.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety said: “At Halloween the dangers of costumes catching fire is often at its greatest with the use of candles to light pumpkins. This year, make sure you follow our Halloween Safety Code: