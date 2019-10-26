New defibrillator for Alcester

ALCESTER has a new defibrillator thanks to Alcester and Stratford District Round Table.

The round table was approached by 1st Alcester Scout Group for a donation towards the life-saving equipment and offered to pay the full amount for the defibrillator and heated cabinet which is located at Alcester Scout and Guide Centre.

Alcester and Stratford District Round Table held its first ever beer festival at the venue in the summer and money raised from that event and the annual street market pig roast was used to purchase the unit.

The defibrillator was bought and installed within two weeks and is now active as one of two in the town centre and joins many others in the area.

Matt Payne, chairman of Alcester and Stratford District Round Table said: “It’s such a valuable asset to have for the town and we were happy to fund this defibrillator with funds raised from our events in Alcester. We strive to use the money we raise back into our community so the people who support our beer festival and pig roasts know they are supporting local charities and good causes.”