Stratford to become a dementia friendly town

SIGNIFICANT first steps to make Stratford-upon-Avon a dementia friendly town have been taken following an initial meeting aimed at helping people living with dementia and their carers.

The inaugural meeting held recently proved an important start point to bring together a co-ordinated plan aimed at Stratford become a dementia friendly town like some other towns across the country.

Among those attending the meeting representatives from Stratford District Council, Stratford Town Council, Warwickshire Country Council, Accessible Stratford and the Alzheimer’s Society, to name a few, have now committed to making Stratford a dementia friendly town for all who live and visit here.

At such an early stage in the development of the scheme, the focus has been placed on the groups working together and to raise awareness at the same time while learning from peoples’ experiences.

Once that’s achieved, Stratford Dementia Friendly will encourage the following within the community; invite people with dementia and their carers to join local group, the setting up of memory cafes to support existing ones, community events to involve a wider audience and spreading the word to let people know how to live with dementia if affects them.

For more information visit https://dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk/