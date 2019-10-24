WARWICKSHIRE County Council’s Road Safety Team is running a week of free child car seat checks across the county during half term from 28th October to 1st November.

From previous years, we know that around 80% of child car seats in Warwickshire do not fit the car, are incompatible with the child, or need some kind of adjustment such as re-routing of seatbelt or adjustment of head restraint.

Road Safety experts from Child Seat Safety Ltd have over 40 years of child seat knowledge and will be available to check and adjust seats and answer questions that parents/carers might have.

The checks are free and no booking is required. The venues are:

Hatton Country World, Monday 28th October 10am – 4pm

Mothercare Rugby, Tuesday 29th October 10am – 4pm

Kingsbury Water Park, Wednesday 30th October 10am – 4pm

Tesco, Stratford upon Avon, Thursday 31st October 10am – 4pm

Mothercare Leamington Spa, Friday 1st November 10am – 4pm

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “It is very important for parents to be sure for their children’s safety in a car. An incorrectly fitted or inappropriately used car seat could put a child in real danger and it is difficult for parents to check the car seats themselves. These checks give the opportunity for people to look for reassurance that they have done everything possible to ensure the safety of children in their care.”