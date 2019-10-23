Dracula pops in for a bite

Dracula – One Bloody Fang After Another comes to Stratford Playhouse this Friday.

Grimsby-born performer John Hewer who has portrayed Harold Steptoe in Steptoe and Son and Christmas with Steptoe and Son stars in the self-penned solo show.

“I grew up appreciating comedians and comedy actors from a bygone era, the likes of Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker and Morecambe and Wise. None of them, however, tackled Dracula to any great length. I consider it a subject ripe for ribbing. Stoker’s novel is still terrifying, still gripping, whereas the various permutations in film, stage and television, largely, haven’t aged as well. Comedy and horror are much of the same. Both thrive on surprise elements, mistaken identity, chases and near-death-experiences. I’ve so enjoyed sending up the genre and Victoriana, but have painstakingly (pun intended) stuck close to the original story and Stoker’s iconic character.”

Visit stratfordplay.co.uk for tickets