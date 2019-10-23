Christmas Fayre at Shakespeare Hospice

FESTIVE delights are on show for all to enjoy at The Shakespeare Hospice’s annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday 9th November.

The sights and sounds of the Christmas season will resonate against the backdrop of a winter wonderland where mischievous Elves and Fairies await.

There are Christmas stories to be told, seasonal craft demonstrations, stalls and refreshments to enjoy such as home-made cakes and hot food.

Traditional carols sung by school choirs and handbell ringing will sound like music to the ears.

Funds raised will play an important part in helping The Shakespeare Hospice continue to provide caring and compassionate support to adults and young people in the local community.

The Christmas Fayre is open from 12pm to 5pm.

Entry is £2 for adults and free for children.

Tickets also include entry into the Four Candles Christmas Cake prize draw.