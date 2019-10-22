New edition of Virgina Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own launched

“A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction” so wrote Virginia Woolf, pictured, in her clarion call extended essay, A Room of One’s Own, first published in 1929.

Originally given as a lecture to female Cambridge University students it has inspired feminists and would-be writers for the past 90 years. It also inspired Sarah Hosking to create the Hosking Houses Trust, a charity which offers accommodation and a bursary to women writers and is based in Clifford Chambers. Last week, Church Cottage, where the Hosking writers are housed, was also the scene of a lively literary lunch, where a new edition of Woolf’s seminal booklet was launched.

Published by Persephone Books, who reprint neglected fiction and non-fiction by mid-20th century (mostly) women writers, the new edition is out this month, and like all other Persephone books is beautifully bound, with an elegant grey jacket, a ‘fabric’ endpaper with matching bookmark.