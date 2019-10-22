Shottery run riot in the mud at Redditch

RUGBY UNION

SHOTTERY made the most of the challenging and muddy conditions at Redditch on Saturday to run out comfortable 65-0 victors.

Thanks to the hard work of the Redditch ground staff the pitch passed inspection, despite heavy rainfall and the game began in wet and muddy conditions.

Shottery wasted little time and soon found themselves crossing for tries in the corner from veteran forward Mike Birkinshaw and scrum half Sam Drew Forward Jack Tolliday powered through from a ruck to score Shottery’s third try before wingers James Gulc and debutant Ryan Hipperson helped give the boys in blue and gold a 27-0 lead at half-time.

The second half began with he sun shining and the tries continued from forward Dennis Cook and fly half Ed Benskin.

Shottery continued to show great passing and quick hands through the backs, with Gulc and Hipperson completing their hat-tricks and rounding out an emphatic 65-0 victory.

Shottery return to action on Friday, 8th November with a floodlit game against West Midlands Ambulance Service.