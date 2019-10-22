Thousands given life changing diabetes monitors thanks to the NHS Long Term Plan

OVER 6,000 people across the Midlands with Type 1 diabetes have received life-changing diabetes monitors through the NHS Long Term Plan.

The innovative device, which is the size of a £2 coin and worn on the arm, means people with Type 1 do not have to carry out multiple painful finger-prick checks to monitor their blood sugar levels.

Instead, people with the condition can monitor their blood sugar levels in a much more convenient way, making it easier for people to manage their blood sugar levels.

People with Type 1 diabetes who have low blood sugar levels are at risk of hypoglycaemia, which can involve seizures and a loss of consciousness.

Those with high blood sugar levels can be at risk of serious long term health conditions, such as blindness and heart problems if left untreated.

There are over 250,000 people with Type 1 diabetes in England, tens of thousands of which have already benefitted from the rapid roll out of the technology since April.