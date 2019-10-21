Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 19th October
Friendly
Kettering Town 2-0 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
AFC Wulfrunians 1-2 Racing Club Warwick
Division One
Studley 1-1 Hinckley AFC
Division Two
FC Stratford 7-1 Lane Head
Redditch Borough P-P Earlswood Town
Division Three
Inkberrow 11-0 Shipston Excelsior
Birmingham Vase, First Round
Alcester Town 5-2 Gornal Athletic
Central Ajax P-P Boldmere Sports & Social Falcons
Folly Lane P-P Southam United
West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division
Littleton 2-2 AFC Bridgnorth
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Claverdon P-P Welford-on-Avon
FC Wickhamford 2-2 GSH United
Feckenham Reserves 3-1 Central Ajax Reserves
Henley Forest of Arden 5-1 South Redditch Athletic
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Blockley Sports 2-3 AFC Alcester Town
Bretforton Old Boys 4-2 Tysoe United
Shipston Excelsior Colts 2-4 Inkberrow Academy
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 0-6 Redditch Borough
Shottery United 5-1 FISSC Reserves
Sunday, 20th October
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Pebworth 4-8 Stratford HGC
Bromsgrove Junior Charity Cup, First Round
Stour Excelsior 0-8 Catshill
Bromsgrove Minor Charity Cup, First Round
Stour Excelsior Reserves 1-4 Studley Lions
Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two
Alcester Town Sunday 0-2 Kings Heath Concorde
Division Three
AFC Blackwell 6-0 Studley Rangers Sunday
RUGBY
Saturday, 19th October
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam 10-46 Nuneaton Old Edwardians
Stratford-upon-Avon 43-15 Pinley
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 31-24 Burbage
Midlands Four West (South)
Bromyard 26-5 Claverdon
Pershore 57-0 Harbury
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Chesham 14-26 Shipston-on-Stour
HOCKEY
Saturday, 19th October
Midlands Feeder West
Bloxwich Ladies 1sts 0-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts 1-1 Long Buckby Ladies 1sts
Warwick Ladies 2nds 3-3 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Berkswell & Balsall 2nds 1-3 Stratford Ladies 3rds
MRHA Midlands One
Sutton Coldfield 1sts 2-1 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 1-3 Ashby 1sts
South West One
Stratford 3rds 0-6 Olton & West Warwickshire 4ths
South West Two
Old Silhillians 3rds 4-2 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Solihull Blossomfield 4ths 0-1 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 4-1 Atherstone Adders 4ths