Coffee and cake raise money in Pat’s memory

STRATFORD Butterfly Farm raised £540 when it hosted a recent charity coffee and cake morning in memory of a beloved employee who recently passed away.

Pat Hudson had worked at Stratford Butterfly Farm for over ten years in the Gift Shop and was a much valued member of staff. The Butterfly Farm raised money in her memory which will be donated to The Shakespeare Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jane Kendrick, marketing manager: “Pat’s family are delighted with the amount we raised in her memory. We would like to thank everyone that joined us for coffee and cake and to those who donated delicious cakes”.

Pictured are Pat’s Family and members of Stratford Butterfly Farm team, from left, Cat Gibbons, Katie Simmons, Sally Simmons, Sarka Bohac, Chas Hudson, Jane Kendrick, Meg Richards, Joanne Dimmock, Mia Dimmock, Sophie Dimmock, John Withers and Coogan Middlebrook.