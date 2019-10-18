Clopton Bridge footbridge closed to pedestrians for nine weeks as work starts Monday

URGENT safety work to the underside of Stratford’s historic Clopton Bridge will involve the closure of the footbridge to pedestrians for nine weeks from Monday.

While Clopton Bridge will remain open to vehicles, the footbridge will close from Monday 21st October to Friday 20th December while a cast iron duct – an old gas pipe dating back to 1924 which contains telecommunication cables – is replaced by engineers from Openreach Limited.

The duct has deteriorated and become unsafe and as such it poses a potential risk to river users. Nine weeks has been set aside to complete the work but the closure may not take that long depending on progress made and the weather.

Openreach safety manager Hayley Yates told the Herald: “We took over maintenance of the pipe 80 years ago and many people may not even know it exists but it now needs replacing. Everything has been carefully co-ordinated to ensure minimum disruption and engineers will move into position on the footbridge early Monday morning. We have worked closely with Historic England, Warwickshire County Council, Avon Navigation Trust and Stratford Marina to try make sure the work is completed as soon as practicable.”

Alternative pedestrian route to and from the town centre is available via Tramway Bridge, Stratford-upon-Avon.