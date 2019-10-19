Different business types could soon call Bell Court home

A range of new businesses could soon be eyeing Stratford’s Bell Court development after its owners submitted planning applications to expand the range of uses allowed at the site.

Should the applications be successful, first floor space above a number of the Wood Street units and within Bell Court itself, could potentially become offices, gyms or be used for healthcare or leisure purposes.

Toby Saggers, asset manager for Blue Coast Capital, owners of Bell Court, said: “We have recently submitted planning applications to extend the permitted uses of two first floor areas in Bell Court to a wider breadth of occupants, including office, medical, leisure, fitness and healthcare. These planning applications include first floor spaces above several of the retailers on Wood Street, and the top floor of the unit opposite Veeno. This will allow us to provide space for an even greater variety of businesses which will add to the vitality of Bell Court and the town of Stratford.”