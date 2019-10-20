Home security advice before clocks go back

WARWICKSHIRE Police is issuing home security advice to residents, ahead of the clocks going back next Sunday 27th October and the darker evenings drawing in.

Det Insp Ruby Nailor said: “In order to protect your property as we approach darker nights, please take extra care to secure your valuables and property. At this time of year when the nights draw in, we may see an increase in house burglaries, as well as thefts from cars.

“Our officers do regular patrols, but I would also advise people – especially at this time of year – to please think about their home and vehicle safety.

“Carrying out a few simple home security steps can help to reduce the chances of being burgled.”

These include: