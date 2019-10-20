Home security advice before clocks go back

WARWICKSHIRE Police is issuing home security advice to residents, ahead of the clocks going back next Sunday 27th October and the darker evenings drawing in.
Det Insp Ruby Nailor said: “In order to protect your property as we approach darker nights, please take extra care to secure your valuables and property. At this time of year when the nights draw in, we may see an increase in house burglaries, as well as thefts from cars.
“Our officers do regular patrols, but I would also advise people – especially at this time of year – to please think about their home and vehicle safety.
“Carrying out a few simple home security steps can help to reduce the chances of being burgled.”
These include:
- A well-lit home gives the impression someone is in – use timer switches to turn lights on when you are out.
- Save energy and money with low-energy light bulbs.
- Lock windows and doors and keep gates and side entrances well secured.
- Keep cars locked and remove any valuable items from display.
- If you can, park your car somewhere that is well lit rather than a secluded street.
- If you have a burglar alarm, make sure you set it when you go out and before you go to bed.
- Don’t leave car keys or valuables near windows, doors or letterboxes, where burglars can reach through to steal them.
- Lock your garden gates and side entrances. Don’t leave tools lying around in the garden that could be used to break in to your home.
- Invest in external lighting.