VIDEO: Water bottle refill scheme launched

This week Stratford District Council launched its water bottle refill scheme, allowing people to fill up their bottles at refill stations located within businesses across the district.

People can claim their free water bottle by downloading the app, which provides information about which businesses are taking part in the scheme.

It is part of the council’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, since the authority declared a climate emergency back in the summer.

For more information about the refill scheme www.stratford.gov.uk/refill