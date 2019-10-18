Rail delays and disruption likely this weekend

RAIL passengers are being urged to double check travel plans for Stratford-upon-Avon, Leamington, Oxford, Birmingham and London this weekend as a series of major engineering works are set to take place on key routes.

On Saturday and Sunday Chiltern Railways train services will operate as follows (in both directions):

1 per hour Oxford – Banbury – stations to Birmingham Moor Street.

1 per hour Bicester North – Banbury – stations to Birmingham Moor Street.

2 per hour Oxford – stations to Bicester Village.

2 per hour Gerrards Cross – stations to Princes Risborough (1 per hour)/Aylesbury (1 per hour).

Periodic service Leamington Spa – stations to Stratford-upon- Avon.

Periodic service Leamington Spa – stations to Birmingham Moor Street.

2 per hour Marylebone – Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham).

2 per hour Marylebone – Aylesbury (via Amersham).

Due to Network Rail engineering works in the Wembley Stadium area, an amended timetable will operate after 23.20. Late night services between Marylebone and stations to Banbury and Oxford via High Wycombe will be subject to alteration and rail replacement bus operation for all or part of the journey. During this period, journey times will be longer than usual.

https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/upcoming-engineering