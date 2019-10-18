New housing plan near Business and Technology Park

An application to build 62 new homes on land adjacent to Stratford’s Business and Technology Park on Banbury Road, has been submitted to Stratford District Council.

It is not the first time developers have cast their eyes over the land, having been denied permission to construct 79 homes at the site in 2018.

At the time, the planning committee decided that the rural location of the site would mean residents would have to rely on private cars, contrary to national aims to reduce carbon emissions, while the design put forward was inappropriately suburban for a countryside site.

Worries over drainage and the impact the development would have on local traffic, also contributed to the refusal.

Joint applicants Persimmon Homes and The Bird Group have now come forward with a new proposal, reducing the number of proposed homes to 62 and making other changes designed to make the development more suitable to the site.

