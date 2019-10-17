Work starts on Stratford’s cracked pavements

CRACKED pavements in Stratford-upon-Avon, which have caused serious injuries to several people, are now being repaired.

It’s part of a long overdue repair programme which should see scores of broken and unstable paving slabs replaced in the town centre.

The Herald has highlighted the plight of pedestrians who have fallen foul of the broken slabs prompting a spate of complaints to Warwickshire County Council Highways department.

A long term restoration of Stratford’s pavements is planned for January 2020.