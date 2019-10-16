Cracked pavements in Stratford to get immediate repair

ACTION will be taken within the next few weeks to repair Stratford’s treacherous pavements.

The cracked paving slabs which litter the town centre have claimed a number of victims so far this year causing injuries like sprains, bruises and cuts.

Some residents have contemplated claims against Warwickshire County Council highways – the authority responsible for the maintenance of pavements in town.

Dismayed that a major visitor attraction like Stratford has continued to put up with its pavement problem for so long, former mayor of Stratford, Cyril Bennis recently held a two hour meeting with highway officers from Warwickshire County Council which included a walk around all the key town centre streets to inspect the pavements themselves.

As a result, repair work will start on 24 high risk pavements shortly.

Full story in Herald 10th October.