Former homeless centre to become residential

Planners have approved plans to convert the former home of the Stratford Link Project on Waterside into residential use.

The property, above the public toilets on Waterside, was used as Stratford’s homeless drop-in centre until February this year when it unexpectedly closed following safety concerns, which prompted a review by the district council.

A number of drop-in sessions have been held at the United Reformed Church to help vulnerable people in the town since then, though the council did come under fire from those who claimed not enough was being done to help people.

Last month however it was announced that a new permanent centre to help the homeless and rough sleepers would be established within the former Fred Winters building on the Guild Street side.

As a result the council put forward a change of use application for the former Link Project building back to its original residential use, with the application stating it would provide a ‘much needed unit of affordable accommodation’.

No objections to the change of use were submitted to the council.