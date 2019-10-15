Major improvements to Stratford Fire Station revealed

Plans to invest £250,000 in new training facilities at Stratford Fire Station have been revealed by Warwickshire County Council.

Stratford is one of three stations across the county in line for significant investment, each of which will address specific training requirements.

The improvements will focus on the current drill tower.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “The proposal for the existing fire station in Stratford is to add additional training facilities onto the current drill tower to enable Firefighters to undertake enhanced breathing apparatus search and rescue and working at height training.

“There are also proposals to utilise the first floor of the adjoining Ambulance station to provide an additional location to carry out virtual reality incident command training.

“Development of the site in Stratford will benefit firefighters in the South of the county by giving them improved facilities in the southern district.

“Developing this three-site training model will allow Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to make the best possible uses of its resources by maintaining good strategic fire cover reducing the number of vehicle movements on our already congested roads.

“Funding is in place for all three training facility locations and planning applications have been submitted.

A decision on the application is expected to be made later this month.