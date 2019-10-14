Far reaching safety effect for fighting fires

WARWICKSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has taken delivery of a brand new fire appliance, designed to provide easy access to high rise properties, even in narrow streets.

The new Magirus M32 turntable ladder has been specifically designed and built to meet the needs of the service to help make Warwickshire communities safer.

The vehicle has a 16 tonne chassis and has the added function of an independent rear wheel steer, which will permit good access and manoeuvrability within areas that have not been accessible to a WFRS aerial appliance before.

The vehicle is also extremely quick to deploy and can reach heights of up to 32 meters, which increases our ability to rescue people and fight fires in high rise properties.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services deputy chief fire officer, Barnaby Briggs said:

“Our firefighters have been instrumental in designing the vehicle to meet our exact specifications using the very latest technology and design features. Not only will the new vehicle enhance our operational response to high rise buildings, but it will also enable better access to narrow streets or streets that are obstructed by parked cars. This is made possible by the rear wheel steering and the stabilising legs being able to safely deploy right up to, or even under, vehicles that we are unable to move.”