Train taken from garage during burglary

WELLESBOURNE Police are appealing for witnesses after a ride on steam engine was taken overnight following a burglary in Avon Dassett.

The incident saw unknown offenders enter a secure garage by forcing bolts and locks off the door and steal a generator, a chain saw and a ‘unique ride-on steam engine.’

Police say the owners are very upset that this item has been taken and officers are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area or seen or heard anything suspicious.

The incident took place between 6.30pm on Tuesday 8th October and 6.30am on the 9th.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote 41-09/10/19 or crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.